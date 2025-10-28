Hunted By My Husband Exclusive

Investigation Discovery’s “Hunted by My Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper” revisits one of America’s most terrifying crimes, but this time, through the eyes of the woman who lived it. Dr. Mildred Muhammad, the ex-wife of convicted sniper John Muhammad, steps forward to reveal the truth behind the headlines: that the 2002 shootings were not random acts of terror, but a calculated plan rooted in domestic abuse.

“This opportunity came through Investigation Discovery and No Excuse for Abuse,” she shared. “They found that my story had not really been told, and I was grateful to share the part people needed to know; not many knew about me.”

The documentary, premiering October 28 as part of ID’s annual No Excuse for Abuse campaign, reframes public understanding of domestic violence, reminding audiences that not all scars are visible