Hunted By My Husband Exclusive

Investigation Discovery’s “Hunted by My Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper” revisits one of America’s most terrifying crimes, but this time, through the eyes of the woman who lived it. Dr. Mildred Muhammad, the ex-wife of convicted sniper John Muhammad, steps forward to reveal the truth behind the headlines: that the 2002 shootings were not random acts of terror, but a calculated plan rooted in domestic abuse.

“This opportunity came through Investigation Discovery and No Excuse for Abuse,” she shared. “They found that my story had not really been told, and I was grateful to share the part people needed to know; not many knew about me.”

The documentary, premiering October 28 as part of ID’s annual No Excuse for Abuse campaign, reframes public understanding of domestic violence, reminding audiences that not all scars are visible

More from Bossip
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors

Ja Morant Ignites NBA World After Calling Out Kendrick Perkins For Saying He Doesn’t “F-ck with Ja” Anymore

3hr

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Arrivals

WNBA Player & Newly Named Playboy Playmate Kysre Gondrezick’s Hottest IG Moments

3hr

World Premiere Of "Unexpected Christmas"

ONE Musicfest Exclusive: Reagan Gomez Talks Her Doechii Devotion, ‘The Chi’ & The Holiday Hijinks Of ‘Unexpected Christmas’ [Exclusive]

8hr

RHOP: Stacey Rusch, Wendy Osefo, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant
Trending

Trending

Stacey Rusch #RHOP Reflects On ‘Holding’ Wendy Osefo Amid Arrest, Robyn & Gizelle ‘Green-Eyed Bandit’ Break Their Silence

10hr

T's Brunch Bar

T’s Brunch Bar Brings Big Flavor & Faith To Fourth Restaurant Location [Exclusive]

11hr

28:45
 

The Cast & Creators Of G.R.I.T.S. Talk Their Coming Of Age Skate Saga

11hr

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close