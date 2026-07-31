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Welcome back to The Black Watch, where we celebrate the biggest names, stories, and moments in film, television, and Black entertainment.
In Episode 16, we’re honoring the legendary Laurence Fishburne and reflecting on one of the greatest acting careers in Hollywood.
From Boyz n the Hood, The Matrix, What’s Love Got to Do with It, School Daze, Pee-wee’s Playhouse, John Wick, and Black-ish, the panel looks back at Fishburne’s unforgettable performances, his incredible versatility, and why he remains one of the most respected actors of his generation.
The crew also discusses his Emmy-winning television work, Broadway success, iconic voice acting roles, and why his influence extends far beyond the screen.
Happy Birthday to the incomparable Laurence Fishburne.
Who is your favorite Laurence Fishburne character? Let us know in the comments.
Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and turn on notifications for more episodes of The Black Watch.

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