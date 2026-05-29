Welcome back to The Black Watch, where we break down the biggest conversations in television, streaming, film, and Black entertainment culture.

In Episode 7, the crew dives into Netflix’s crime thriller Nemesis, a Los Angeles-set cat-and-mouse drama starring Matthew Law and Allen Maldonado. The panel debates whether the series deserves comparisons to classic crime films like Heat, discusses the performances, and breaks down why audiences seem far more divided than critics.

The conversation explores the show’s Los Angeles aesthetic, wardrobe choices, character development, and whether the women of the cast ultimately carry the emotional weight of the series.

Later, the crew shifts gears to HBO Max’s dark comedy mystery DTF St. Louis, starring Jason Bateman, Linda Cardellini, and David Harbour. They discuss the show’s strange premise, murder mystery elements, surprising twists, and why it became one of the most talked-about new streaming releases.

If you’re into crime dramas, mystery series, streaming recommendations, and real conversations about entertainment culture, The Black Watch is your go-to destination.

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