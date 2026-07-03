One Spoon of Chocolate Is a Mess… But We Couldn’t Look Away | The Black Watch Ep. 12

Welcome back to The Black Watch, where we break down the biggest conversations in television, film, streaming, and Black entertainment culture.

In Episode 12, the crew dives into the highly anticipated return of The Chi for its eighth and final season, discussing the first two episodes, the evolving relationships, shocking twists, and what could be next for Emmett, Keisha, Papa, Nuck, Tiffany, Bakari, and the rest of the South Side crew.

The panel debates whether Nuck has become the show’s ultimate villain, predicts who survives the final season, and discusses why The Chi has remained one of television’s most compelling Black dramas.

Later, the conversation shifts to One Spoon of Chocolate, the latest film from RZA presented by Quentin Tarantino and starring Shameik Moore, Blair Underwood, and Paris Jackson.

The crew breaks down the film’s Western influences, social commentary, performances, and controversial ending while debating whether RZA’s ambitious vision ultimately lands.

If you’re into TV reviews, movie discussions, Black storytelling, and honest conversations about entertainment, The Black Watch is your go-to destination.

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