Reverend Jesse Jackson has lived a life rooted in faith, courage, and unshakable conviction. Rising from the segregated South in Greenville, South Carolina, he stood alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement and became one of the most recognizable voices for justice in modern American history. Through founding the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Jackson championed fair hiring practices, voting rights, economic equality, and social justice for marginalized communities.

His historic presidential campaigns expanded the boundaries of American politics and inspired millions with the rallying cry, “Keep Hope Alive.” That message became a defining symbol of resilience, collective progress, and the belief that democracy must serve everyone. Reverend Jesse Jackson’s legacy continues to echo across generations, reminding us that justice requires action and that hope is a discipline, not just a feeling.

