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Welcome back to The Black Watch, where we break down the biggest conversations in television, film, streaming, and Black entertainment.

In Episode 15, the crew celebrates the third and final season of Survival of the Thickest, Netflix’s hit comedy starring Michelle Buteau.

We discuss Mavis’ incredible journey, the show’s hilarious writing, memorable friendships, authentic representation, body positivity, LGBTQ+ inclusion, and why this series became one of Netflix’s most refreshing comedies.

The panel also dives into the emotional final season, standout performances from Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Garcelle Beauvais, Peppermint, and the incredible supporting cast while debating why the show deserved a much bigger audience.

Is Survival of the Thickest one of Netflix’s most underrated originals? We think so.

If you’re looking for comedy recommendations, Black television, Netflix reviews, and conversations celebrating great storytelling, you’ve come to the right place.

Like, comment, and subscribe for new episodes of The Black Watch every week.

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