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Welcome back to The Black Watch, where we break down the latest movies, television, streaming releases, and Black entertainment.

This week, we’re diving into three new Black thrillers: Strange Darling, Single Black Tenant, and Stepfather.

The crew discusses Chloe Bailey’s performance alongside the legendary Lynn Whitfield, Tia Mowry’s turn in Single Black Tenant, and Taye Diggs’ unexpected villain role in Stepfather. Along the way, we debate which twists worked, which stories completely fell apart, and why so many of these characters kept making terrible decisions.

We also discuss Malcolm D. Lee stepping into the thriller genre, the state of Black horror and suspense films, and whether these movies deserve a spot on your watchlist—or should stay on Lifetime.

If you enjoy movie reviews, Black cinema, thrillers, horror, streaming recommendations, and honest entertainment discussions, you’ve come to the right place.

Let us know in the comments: Which of these movies would you actually recommend?

Be sure to like, subscribe, and turn on notifications for new episodes of The Black Watch every week.

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