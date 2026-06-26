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Welcome back to The Black Watch, where we break down the biggest conversations in film, television, streaming, and Black entertainment culture.
In Episode 11, the crew reviews Moses the Black, the faith-based crime drama executive produced by 50 Cent and starring Omar Epps, Wiz Khalifa, and Quavo. Inspired by the story of Moses the Black, the film attempts to blend modern street culture with an ancient story of redemption—but does it work?
The panel discusses the film’s storytelling, editing, performances, cinematography, and whether the ambitious concept ever comes together. They debate Omar Epps’ standout performance, Wiz Khalifa and Quavo’s roles, and whether the film relies too heavily on familiar street movie clichés.
The conversation also explores the historical story of Saint Moses the Black, the challenges of adapting faith-based stories for modern audiences, and why execution matters just as much as a great premise.
Is Moses the Black a misunderstood spiritual drama—or simply one of the biggest disappointments of the year? The crew weighs in.
If you’re into movie reviews, Black cinema, faith-based films, crime dramas, and honest conversations about entertainment, The Black Watch is your go-to destination.
Make sure to like, comment, and subscribe for more weekly discussions covering everything happening in entertainment.

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