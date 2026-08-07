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Dive into the second season of the animated series X-Men ’97, a continuation of the beloved 1990s show, with The Black Watch crew. The panel explores the deeper themes that make the series resonate with audiences nearly 30 years after its original debut. Discussions include the show’s reflections of discrimination, identity, and government persecution, drawing parallels to the Black experience. The panel examines Marvel’s adaptation of classic comic storylines and the emotional weight of Gambit’s death. They also break down the latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer and the return of the X-Men to the MCU, speculating on Storm’s future, Mystique’s role, and the impact of the Russo Brothers. Additionally, the conversation touches on the departure of original head writer Bodemile and the anticipation for season three under new leadership. Whether you’re a long-time X-Men fan or new to the series, this episode offers insightful commentary on representation in entertainment and the future of Marvel’s mutants.

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