Love & Hip Hop: Tammy Rivera Says Hubby Waka Flocka Told Her They Would Get Married The First Time They Met!

Thug love at first sight?

Via S2S Magazine reports:

While some men on the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise don’t seem to know what they want when it comes to relationships, Tammy Rivera said her man knew right away that she was his future wife.

“He wouldn’t let me go,” Tammy told VLADtv about when they first met in Miami. She was walking by Waka Flocka Flame when he grabbed hold of her arm and then started to follow her.

“I knew who he was, but I didn’t care who he was,” she said. “That’s why he kept following me.”

Tammy said she and Waka spent the entire night talking, and he told her, “You gonna be my wife.” Of course, she didn’t believe him at the time.

In retrospect, Tammy acknowledges that Waka obviously knew something that night that she didn’t.

“I thought he was crazy,” she admitted. “Now that we’re actually married and I look back to it, I’m like, ‘Maybe he was telling the truth.’”