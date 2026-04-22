Rihanna RIHveals Another Glimpse Of Her High-Fashion Baby, Rocki Irish—’She Kind Of Outshined Me’

Rihanna is RIHvealing more of her high-fashion baby, Rocki Irish, and the absolutely precious progeny is already stealing the spotlight while dripping in Dior.

Source: Tim Walker / W Magazine

After already sizzling the cover of W Magazine’s Pop Issue, Rihanna shared a behind-the-scenes video of her time on set and the fashion moments that brought the shoot to life. Among the standout elements were sculptural headpieces that appeared to be avant-garde hats but were, in fact, crafted entirely from hair.

Source: Tim Walker / W Magazine

Legendary hair artist Mustafa Yanaz emphasized that the hair creations were never intended to take center stage, but to elevate the entire look.

“Even if the hair isn’t always the obvious focus, it’s never just about the hair. It’s about the whole image,” he said in an Instagram post. “In some of the images, it might look like Rihanna is wearing hats—but they’re actually made entirely out of hair.”

Beyond the intricate hair designs, the behind-the-scenes footage also gives fans another glimpse of baby Rocki.

“The latest fashion killa just joined our set,” says Rihanna about her 7-month-old daughter with A$AP Rocky. “She kind of outshined me, last shoot we’ll ever do together,” she adds jokingly.

In another, Rihanna coos,

“Who is the high fashion baby? Who is in couture 24 hours after the runway?”

As previously reported, baby Rocki wore a Dior Haute Couture diaper along with a white headpiece for the shoot

“The haute couture diaper is definitely a first for Dior,” Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Dior, told W Magazine. “When Rihanna asks for something, she is already ahead of what is happening. She is thinking outside the box. When she has an idea, I’m always trusting in the process. I trust her implicitly on anything she feels that is right to do.”

What do YOU think about baby Rocki Irish’s (very stylish) W Magazine debut?