Struggly Sorcery: Is This The Most Photoshopped “Model” On Instagram?
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 19
❯
❮
Twitter Vs. The Most Photoshopped Woman On Instagram (Allegedly)
At this point, we all should know catfishy sorcery when we see it on social media, especially Instagram where suspected Decepticons like @raychiel flourish in their own little fantasy world without any worries (until now).
Hit the jump for yet another impressive showcase of Black Twitter detective work.
Continue Slideshow
Hmmm, Catfishy or nah? You be the judge.
Topsy/Instagram
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.