Messy Matrimonydom: Boobie Gibson GOES IN On Keyshia Cole -“Leave My Son Outta Your Sh*t!”

Boobie Gibson Responds To Keyshia Cole Claiming Missed Their Sons Birthday To Party With Strippers

The war of words between R&B songstress Keyshia Cole and her estranged husband/former NBA baller Daniel “Boobie” Gibson is heating up yet again.

After what seemed like a brief attempt at reconciliation just last week, things have gone even more sour than they were around this time last year when the couple first began airing out their dirty laundry on social media. Most recently, Keyshia publicly blasted Boobie for trying to hook up with another woman via text message while she was present, before later accusing him of missing their son’s recent birthday to party with strippers.

Boobie’s response? He’s not feeling his wifey bringing their son into the middle of their break up drama. Boobie took to his Instagram page with this lengthy message for Keyshia earlier today…

..but it didn’t end there. He continued to blast Keyshia for trying to paint him as a bad father and even fired a few shots about her having to go to court for fighting over Birdman. Hit the flip to read the rest of what he had to say.