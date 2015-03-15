Some ‘Empire’ Preciousness: The Adorable Leah Sava Jeffries AKA Lola Lyon in Photos

We see a budding star…

Leah Sava Jeffries AKA “Lola Lyon” Photos

The writers of “Empir”e had us on our heels last week and at the center of the drama was a precious five year old.

Leah Sava Jeffries who plays “Lola Lyon” on the show stole our hearts with her precious pouting and on screen skills.

According to her Instagram, she is an actress and model from Detroit.

We’re unsure if season 2 will bring little Lola back but there’s a good chance since we found out Lucious is her real dad, SMH.

In any case see Leah pose it up with some of the cast, her brother, and mom after the jump.