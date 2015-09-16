Adios Amor! Adrienne Bailon Ends Engagement With Longtime Boo Thang Lenny S.

¡Pobrecita! Adrienne Bailon is a single lady again… “The Real” co-host has announced the end of her engagement with her fiancé after six years together…

Via Us Weekly reports:

After a seven­-month engagement, Adrienne Bailon reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that she and her love of six years, Roc Nation exec Lenny Santiago, have parted ways.

Bailon, 31, continues to consider Santiago, 44, a confidant, and even refers to him as such in her statement.

“I am, of course, sad that things didn’t go as we planned, but we still remain close friends,” she tells Us. “Six years is a long time to be together, but we had to make the decision to go with our hearts and not be embarrassed or afraid of change. He absolutely helped make me a better person and I will forever cherish the time we shared together.”

The former Cheetah Girl — who dated Rob Kardashian from 2007 to 2009 — is looking on the bright side. “Right now I am taking time for myself and I’m glad to be back at work with my favorite ladies and the incredible crew of The Real,” she says. “Life lessons are hard but I’m grateful that I have a platform to share my journey and hopefully encourage, inspire, or just let women know they are not alone and to never give up on finding love. I still believe. I feel so blessed and excited for the new season of The Real and I truly appreciate the support from everyone!”

The Real airs at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., depending on your location. Check local listings.