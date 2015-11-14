Squat Game Crazy: The Best Beyonce Booty Shots Of All Time
Ain’t No A$$ Shots Bih: The Best Of Beyonce’s Booty
Despite the super trend of butt shots, fat transfers and implants, Bey’s curvaceous cakes have proven to be some of the most highly worshipped in entertainment history. Not only is that booty round, but more importantly it’s fit and real. Beyhive get ready for the queen’s most jaw dropping jelly moments ever…
Busting from the seams Bey…
Jay Z is winning so hard..
Even in 3 pairs of tights she’s caked up!
Arguably one of her best Destiny’s Child performances ever. His face says it all…
Butt shots?? “Big where???”
Booty motivation at it’s finest!
Continue Slideshow
People were stunned when Bey bared so much booty in her music video for “Partition”. Take it alllll in.
When she gave us isolation cheek bounce in her 7/11 music video!
LAWWWWWD.
#G #O #A #L #SSSS
Do you look like this in your booty girdle?? Don’t worry, neither do we.
Even when she’s covered up, the cakes still come out to play.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.