New Year Whooty: Is Instagram Model Iskra Lawrence The Thickest White Girl On The Planet???

View this post on Instagram

✨it's the weekend lets get lit and turn up💃🏼I encourage silly faces, dancing in your undies & never taking yourself seriously🙃😝 and thank you @yogottikom for discussing first world problems on this track🙄😂 jk jk #iskralawrence #everybodyisbeautiful thanks homie @radiant_child_ for catching me in my element😬🤓