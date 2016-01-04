New Year Whooty: Is Instagram Model Iskra Lawrence The Thickest White Girl On The Planet???

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.23.09 PM

Iskra Lawrence Is A Thick White Girl

25-year-old Instagram model Iskra Lawrence is known for refusing to retouch her photos. The bootylicious becky is also known for her ridiculous backside…

Hit the flip to check out more of Iskra next…

IG

Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.25.02 PM

Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.24.00 PM

Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.23.26 PM

Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.23.16 PM

Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.23.09 PM

Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.22.56 PM

    Continue Slideshow

    Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.22.35 PM

    Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.22.25 PM

    Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.22.17 PM

    Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.22.09 PM

    Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.21.24 PM

    Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.21.05 PM

    Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.20.32 PM

    Screen Shot 2016-01-04 at 3.20.13 PM

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Bangers, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.