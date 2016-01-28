Cool Britches, Bro: A Gallery Of Wiz Khalifa’s Pants That Kanye West Would Approve Of [Photo]

A Gallery Of Wiz Khalifa’s Coolest Pants That Kanye West Would Envy

Yesterday, Kanye West said some not-so-nice things about Wiz Khalifa, his baby mama, his child and his music. However, Kanye stopped short of insulting Wiz awesome f’ing pants.

In fact, Mr. West is a big big fan of Cameron Jibril Thomaz’s slacks as evidenced by the following tweets:

Since breaking into superstardom, Wiz has definitely become more…adventurous with his choice of fashion.

Flip the page a few times to see some of the “cool” pants that the Taylor Gang chief has worn that might make Kanye West envious.

Images via WENN/Fameflynet/Splash/AKM-GSI