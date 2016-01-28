Cool Britches, Bro: A Gallery Of Wiz Khalifa’s Pants That Kanye West Would Approve Of [Photo]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Kanye West Likes Wiz Khalifa's pants

A Gallery Of Wiz Khalifa’s Coolest Pants That Kanye West Would Envy

Yesterday, Kanye West said some not-so-nice things about Wiz Khalifa, his baby mama, his child and his music. However, Kanye stopped short of insulting Wiz awesome f’ing pants.

In fact, Mr. West is a big big fan of Cameron Jibril Thomaz’s slacks as evidenced by the following tweets:

Kanye West likes Wiz Khalifa's pants

Kanye West likes Wiz Khalifa's pants 2

Since breaking into superstardom, Wiz has definitely become more…adventurous with his choice of fashion.

Flip the page a few times to see some of the “cool” pants that the Taylor Gang chief has worn that might make Kanye West envious.

Images via WENN/Fameflynet/Splash/AKM-GSI

FameFlynet Pictures Rapper Wiz Khalifa enjoys a day with his son Sebastian at the Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills,

amber rose wiz khalifa

WizKhalifa

Amber Rose Wiz Khalifa SXSW

    Continue Slideshow

    Wiz’s pants are ok, but Amber wears the cool pants in this relationship.

    Wiz Khalifa pants ONIFC

    Wiz Khalifa is seen at LAX

    Wiz Khalifa seen holding his son Sebastian as they arrive to the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles

    Wiz Khalifa was spotted this afternoon with a female friend in South Beach

    Last night Wiz took the stage and made it clear exactly how he feels about Kanye and his opinions.

    Welp.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Hate It or Love It?!?!, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.