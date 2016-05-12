Poor Thang: Kevin Durant Opens Up About Ex-Fiancée Monica Wright ‘Am I Gonna Be Alone Forever?’

Kevin Durant Open Up About Split From Ex-Fiancée Monica Wright

Is Kevin Durant channeling his favorite rapper Drake when it comes to his love life? The OKC baller recently sat down with GQ Magazine and opened up about breaking up with his fiancée Monica Wright in 2014.

Durant pines that he isn’t sure if he’ll ever end up with someone else ever again…

On Why He Chose To Propose To Monica Wright:

“We was just hanging out, chilling. And I felt the energy. I felt, I need to do this right now. And I just did it. I was like…We’re engaged right now? We’re about to get married? So I was just like, cool! I love this girl. But I didn’t love her the right way.”

On Feeling Alone And Sad After Breakup:

“I go to sleep at night, like, ‘Am I gonna be alone forever?’ Am I gonna be alone forever? Am I gonna have kids? I feel like there’s no hope. But I still gotta have faith.”

Kevin says he learned how to open up emotionally after his father left when he was younger. The OKC baller shares why he cried during his now infamous MVP speech about his mother…

“I didn’t know I was gonna cry. I never cried as a kid. I watched this video about this guy, his son got killed in front of a nightclub in Miami. And he was shouting at his son’s murderer and just crying. I just started bawling. And I was just like, man, I’ve been so emotional since I’ve grown up. As a kid you’re taught not to be emotional. And I feelKevin Durant GQ 2015 like I’m starting to let it all out. Every little thing now. So I cried today. And I felt good about it, though. I felt compassionate. I felt, like, loving and caring. I felt good. I think, as a nation, we need to cry with each other. As a world, we need to cry with each other. That shows we care.”

