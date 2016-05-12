The Finest Black Women To Ever Appear In Playboy

1 of 15 ❯ ❮

of 15

Playboy has had years and years of beautiful women grace its pages. Through all the years they’ve had some incredibly beautiful Black women in those pages too. So let’s take a look at some of the hottest Black women to make it in the magazine.

Downtown Julie Brown – She was one of the most popular video jocks on MTV and, when her popularity started dwindling she took her talents to Playboy where she showed her downtown, uptown and inbetween town.



Stacey Dash – Whoo lawd. This was every man’s dream. Stacey buck booty naked? There should be a national holiday for when this came out.

Garcelle Beauvais – When Fancy showed off her cakes for Playboy, it made men shed a tear. For years, people watched the Jamie Foxx show and dreamed about her. Dreams do come true.

Ida Ijungzvist – The 2009 Playmate of the year was glorious from every angle. If you don’t know who she is, Google is your very best friend.

Darine Stern – In 1971, Darine was the first African-American to pose for the cover of Playboy. And millions of men learned what dark nipples were for the very first time.

Neferteri Shepherd- With a name like “Nefertiti” you gotta bring the goods. And boy oh boy did she deliver.

Continue Slideshow

Qiana Chase – We can’t show you her spread but we can say she was a Playmate of the month back in 2005. We can definitely see why.

Mariah Carey – She’s such a tease! While she posed on the cover, she kept her clothes on the whole time in the magazine. Boo!

Eugene Washington – She is the 2016 Playmate of the year.

Azizi Johari – She had the throwback goodies.

Leola Bell – She slayed for Playboy in 2012.

Patrice Hollis – She’s one of the all-time Playboy legends.

Kia Drayton – Dime!