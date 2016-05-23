Take That: Dirty Money, B5 & Da Band Blast Diddy For Not Inviting Them To The Bad Boy Reunion Tour

Dirty Money, B5 and Da Band Were Not Invited To The Bad Boy Reunion Tour

We recently reported that 1/5th of MTV’s ‘Making The Band’ R&B reality group Day 26 was fed up with Puff Daddy!

Brian Angel recently took to his Twitter page to blast Diddy on leaving the infamous R&B group out the sold-out event:

According to TMZ, he isn’t the only rejected ex-Bad Boy star with a little salt in his heart:

Of course … Mase, Busta Rhymes, Faith Evans and 112 will all be hitting the stage. However, Da Band, B5, Day 26 and Diddy Dirty Money will all be at home — or, at best, in the audience — and there are some hurt feelings. B5’s Dustin Michael tells TMZ … “We just felt like our relationship [with Diddy] was better than that.” Da Band’s Sara Stokes thinks they earned a spot because, “We made history with Diddy on ‘Making the Band’ and pretty much opened the doors for all the other reality shows.” Most of the Bad Boy alums we talked to, including Babs from Da Band, say they’ll still go to the concert.

B5 member Dustin Michael recently posted this video on the Bad Boy tour shun:

Take that, take that!

IG/Twitter