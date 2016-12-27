Congratulations! Marsha Ambrosius Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Marsha Ambrosius Gives Birth

Congratulations!

Marsha Ambrosius is the proud new mom of a baby girl.

The songstress recently revealed on Twitter that she quietly gave birth Monday December 19…

before debuting her baby girl Nyla on Christmas day.



This is the first child for Marsha and her fiance Dez who proposed at their baby shower.

So sweet, congrats Marsha!!!!

