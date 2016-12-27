Congratulations! Marsha Ambrosius Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

- By Bossip Staff

 

Marsha Ambrosius Gives Birth

screen-shot-2016-12-27-at-10-08-56-am

Congratulations!

Marsha Ambrosius is the proud new mom of a baby girl.

The songstress recently revealed on Twitter that she quietly gave birth Monday December 19…screen-shot-2016-12-27-at-9-48-30-am

before debuting her baby girl Nyla on Christmas day.
screen-shot-2016-12-27-at-10-08-42-am

screen-shot-2016-12-27-at-10-08-47-am

This is the first child for Marsha and her fiance Dez who proposed at their baby shower.

So sweet, congrats Marsha!!!!

