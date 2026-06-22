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Funniest Tweets From 'House Of The Dragon' Season 3 Premiere

Fire, Fury & NBA YoungDragon: HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 3 Premiere Sparks Hilarious Hysteria Over Rhaena’s Black Forces-Wearing DragYN, Sheepstealer

Must-see tweets, memes, videos, and more from the long-awaited 'House Of The Dragon' Season 3 premiere

Published on June 22, 2026
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A person with long, wavy gray hair standing in a mountainous, overcast landscape, looking pensive.
Source: Theo Whiteman/HBO

Social media is (literally) ABLAZE over the screen-searing House of the Dragon Season 3 premiere, which wasted no time thrusting viewers into the epic Battle of the Gullet with every bit of pulse-pounding dragon action we expect from the hit HBO series (set 200 years before Game of Thrones), especially when it came to one dragYN in particular.

In the episode’s buzziest moment, Rhaena foolishly flies her hardheaded dragon, Sheepstealer, into battle, unaware that the felonious fire-breather does (and burns) what it wants, when it wants, without any sort of control.

You may recall in the Season 2 finale that Rhaena discovered the wild dragon in the Vale of Arryn, which foreshadowed her bonding with the beast (well, kinda) and flying him back to Dragonstone (home).

But as her luck would have it, she sees the Battle of the Gullet unfolding and swerves in that direction instead with good intentions until things go very wrong.

It’s there, in the midst of a great battle, that she realizes she can’t control her crashout dragon who attacks members of their own side, including Rhaena’s sister, Baela, and her dragon Moondancer, and Jacaerys Velaryon and his dragon, Vermax, leading to the prince’s tragic death. Yikes!

Naturally, social media erupted over Rhaena failing to harness Sheepstealer’s Black Forces energy in a hilarious barrage of tweets, memes, and more circulating across the internet and beyond.

For those tardy to the dragon party, check out the Season 3 trailer below:

What was your reaction to Rhaena flying the wildest dragon ever into battle? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, and more from the House of the Dragon Season 3 premiere on the flip.

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