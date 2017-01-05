Kountin’ Kash: The $122.5 Million Kardashian/Jenner Klan Take Top Spots In “Top-Earning Reality Stars” List

1 of 8 ❯ ❮

Forbes’ List Of Highest-Earning Reality TV Star Almost Exclusively Kardashian-Jenners Forbes has done a “money” list of just about everything, but their first every all-female list of highest earning reality TV stars might as well be called “highest paid Kardashian-Jenners”. The list had a minimum of $8.5 million and 6 of the 7 spots on the list belong to a woman with one of the aforementioned surnames. Flip the page to see where Forbes ranked of your favorite Kardashian-Jenner on the list. Images via Splash/AKM-GSI/WENN

7. Bethenny Frankel $8.5 million This is the only spot on the list not occupied by a person with the last name Kardashian or Jenner.

6. Kourtney Kardashian $10 million Despite keeping a relatively low profile and not posting copious photos of her assets on social media, Kourtney is still making a nice chunk of change.

5. Kris Jenner $11.5 million Mama Kris might be the boss puppeteer of her attention sloring world, but she isn’t necessarily the one bringing in a majority of the bacon. Corey Gamble must be licking his chops proud of her.

4. Khloe Kardashian $14 million The sturdiest-looking Kardashian-Jenner sister cashed in on her new denim company, Good American, and still secured a decent bag for her now-cancelled ‘Kocktails With Khloe’ show.

3. Kendall Jenner $17 million The most natural looking Kardashian-Jenner sister has carved out a nice lil’ niche for herself where she doesn’t have to adhere to rigorous attention-sloring regiment that her sister do, but can still make more money than they do all while remaining scandal free.

2. Kylie Jenner $18 million Kylie Jenner has probably been looking forward to this point in her life for quite some time. She’s single VERY young, very sexualized, very popular and very, very rich. Soon as she’s old enough to drink…she’s snatching Kim’s cash crown.

