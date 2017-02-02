Exclusive – Bobby Shmurda: “I Tried To Smuggle Shank Into Jail”

Rapper Pleads Guilty To Attempted Promoting Prison Contraband; Moved To Upstate Jail After Inmate Tried To Stab Him

Rapper Bobby Shmurda admitted he tried to smuggle a shank into jail under a deal that will have him serve 1.3 to four years at the same time as his current sentence for conspiracy and weapons possession.

The “Hot N***a” rapper Thursday pled guilty to one count of attempted promoting prison contraband – a nonviolent felony – telling Bronx Supreme Court Judge Marc Whitten that he did indeed try to bring a “sharp metal object” into New York’s Rikers Island jail in 2015 before cops caught him.

“Is it true that on that date…that you did, in fact, possess a white latex glove balloon wrapped in tape with a sharp metal object?” Judge Whitten asked.

“Attempted, yes sir,” Shmurda responded.

The plea was part of a deal to make most of the charges from the incident go away. Prosecutors said Shmurda’s gal pal, Kimberly Rousseau, passed him a “sharpened metal object” during a jail visit to Rikers Island last year. They then said he lied about the incident to the Grand Jury. Rousseau has since pled guilty to promoting prison contraband.

Shmurda could’ve gotten seven years just for the perjury charge had the case gone to trial.

Under the deal’s terms, Shmurda can’t appeal the sentence, and he’ll be barred from voting or serving on a jury once he gets out. The 21-year-old has been locked up since late 2014 on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy. In that case, prosecutors alleged he was the leader of the GS9 street gang, which terrorized Brooklyn with drug sales and shootings. He has to serve at least six years and will be eligible for parole in 2021.