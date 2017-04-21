The Internet Had ALL The Jokes At Tyga Being Spotted With A New Bae
- By Bossip Staff
Tyga Caught Out With New Bae
Tyga and Kylie have been dating for a long time. A creepily long time if you ask some folks. Because, you know, statutory laws. Well, it looks like his meal ticket and relationship might be over as he was out spotted with this mystery woman. She’s also definitely
TMZ had the scoop and Tyge looks like he got his hand stuck in the underage cookie jar. But hey, at least this woman seems to be legal. Good for him.
