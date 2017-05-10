Gabourey Sidibe Reveals Her Co-Stars Believed Yayo Was Her Secret To Slimmy Trimmy Status

Gabourey Sidibe Blamed Slimdown On Snorting Coke

Gabourey Sidibe opened up about her recent weight loss surgery on “The Talk” this week. During her interview, she revealed that initially, she didn’t really tell family or her “Empire” co-stars.

“I told one of my best friends and I told another of my best friends, just two people knew. I had it in May, I didn’t even tell my mom until September. Because I was a grownup… people think I’m 20, I’m 34… I didn’t tell anyone on ‘Empire’ because it was it wasn’t a secret, it was just private… people who I work with were like ‘You’re shrinking… what are you doing?’ and I’d just be like, ‘Snorting coke.’ Nobody questioned me! Nobody tried to get me help!”

She’s crazy in the best way possible. If you had weight loss surgery who would you tell? Do you think it’s anybody’s business?

Peep the before and after below.

What a difference a year makes!

WENN