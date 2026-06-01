Thousands Rally In Alabama As Voting Rights Advocates Warn Black Representation Is Under Attack

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Thousands of demonstrators gathered Saturday, May 16 in Montgomery, Alabama, to sound the alarm over what activists say is a rollback of Black political representation as Republican-led Southern states move to redraw congressional maps. According to PBS.org, this is following a recent Supreme Court decision weakening the Voting Rights Act.



The rally, which began in Selma at the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge before moving to the Alabama State Capitol, brought together civil rights veterans, faith leaders, elected officials, and organizers under the banner of protecting hard-fought voting protections many say are being systematically dismantled.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker called Montgomery “sacred soil” and urged attendees to recognize the gravity of the moment.

“If we in our generation do not now do our duty, we will lose the gains and the rights and the liberties that our ancestors afforded us,” Booker said.

Crowds gathered in front of the Alabama Capitol, where the Confederacy was founded in 1861 and where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. concluded the Selma-to-Montgomery march in 1965. Protesters chanted “We won’t go back” as speakers framed current redistricting battles as a modern continuation of Jim Crow-era voter suppression.

“We are not going down without a fight. We are not going down to Jim Crow maps,” said Shalela Dowdy, a plaintiff in Alabama’s ongoing redistricting case.

Selma Protest Expands National Voting Rights Push

USA Today reports that the demonstrations were part of the larger “All Roads Lead to the South” National Day of Action, a coordinated effort spanning more than 30 protests nationwide aimed at challenging new district maps in Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, and Tennessee.

At Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge, where Bloody Sunday unfolded more than six decades ago, activists drew direct parallels between past and present.

“This is a sad testimony to the state of the United States of America,” said protester Rosemary McCoy, who traveled from Florida to participate. “It’s sad, because I’m here to fight the same fight.”

Alabama State Sen. Merika Coleman described the current political moment as a wake-up call.

“They’ve woken up a sleeping giant,” Coleman told USA Today. “People who might have thought politics didn’t impact them now are saying, ‘Hey, wait, wait, wait, they’re trying to take away my voice.’”

Supreme Court Decision Fuels Fears Of Representation Loss

The protests come after the Supreme Court’s April ruling involving Louisiana significantly weakened Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, reducing legal safeguards against racial gerrymandering.

Montgomery is directly impacted because Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, previously redrawn by a federal court to better reflect Black voting power, now faces new legal uncertainty under revised maps that could favor Republican control.

Democratic Rep. Shomari Figures stressed that the battle is bigger than individual elections.

“When Republicans are literally turning back the clock on what representation… looks like across this country, then I think it starts to resonate with people in a little bit of a different way,” Figures said.

Meanwhile, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey defended the redistricting push, saying the Supreme Court ruling allows the state to best represent its own interests.

Organizers Say The Fight Must Continue Beyond The Rally

Veterans of the original Civil Rights Movement warned that decades of sacrifice are being eroded at alarming speed.

Kirk Carrington, who survived Bloody Sunday as a teen, said it is painful to witness familiar battles resurface.

“It’s sad that it’s continuing after 60-plus-odd years that we are still fighting for the same thing we fought for back then,” Carrington said.

Advocates are now urging sustained voter education, canvassing, and turnout efforts ahead of Alabama’s complicated double-primary election process this summer.

As legal challenges continue, organizers say the demonstrations were not simply commemorative, but a call to mobilize.

“We don’t have to accept that this will be the reality forever,” lead plaintiff Evan Milligan said.

Alabama is one of the symbolic cradles of the modern Civil Rights Movement. The fight for voting rights is far from over.