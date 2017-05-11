Kimmy Cakes Taught Her: Kylie Jenner Sets Her Barely Legal Booty Out For Flaunt Magazine
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Assets For Flaunt Magazine
Kylie Jenner is never shy about showing off her young stuffs for a photoshoot and that’s exactly what she’s doing for the Cadence Issue of Flaunt Magazine.
Check out more photos from the spread below:
Bonus photos when you continue.
SplashNews/Instagram/FlauntMagazine
SO MANY MARGARITAS, SO LITTLE FEELING FEATURING @KYLIEJENNER from #thecadenceissue #flauntinprint | Photographed by @brendanforbes styled by @missjilljacobs . @bunnyholiday swimsuit, @charlotte_olympia shoes, @themjewelers necklace, @chanelofficial bracelet, and @glossthelabel sunglasses. . Hair: @tokyostylez. Makeup: @makeupbyariel
SO MANY MARGARITAS, SO LITTLE FEELING FEATURING @KYLIEJENNER from #thecadenceissue #flauntinprint | Photographed by @brendanforbes styled by @missjilljacobs . @bunnyholiday top, hat, and backpack, @lainarauma swimsuit, and @manoloblahnikhq shoes. . Hair: @tokyostylez. Makeup: @makeupbyariel
SO MANY MARGARITAS, SO LITTLE FEELING FEATURING @KYLIEJENNER from #thecadenceissue #flauntinprint | Photographed by @brendanforbes styled by @missjilljacobs . @tlzbytlazsa top and skirt, @suecommabonnie shoes, and @vanessamooney earrings. . Hair: @tokyostylez. Makeup: @makeupbyariel
We’re pretty sure this was just Kylie being Kylie and had nothing to do with the magazine.
Some celebrities have misgivings about their rise, but @Migos are keenly aware of their influence and aim to uphold their exalted status. They subscribe to it so fully that their new album’s title, “Culture”, is “to let everyone know who we are: we are the culture.” #flautinprint #thecadenceissue . Left to right: @yrntakeoff wears @roberto_cavalli top and pants and @gucci shoes. @quavohuncho wears @h.a top and pants available at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills and @alexandermcqueen loafers. @offsetyrn wears @h.a top, @roberto_cavalli pants, @yslboots, and @gucci belt and sunglasses. Talent’s own jewelry. . Photographer: @shanemccauley | Stylist: @zoecostello | Groomer: @makeupbydaniele using @sisleyparisofficial | Manicurist: @tracy_clemens using @shopncla | Set Design: @machenmachen | Art Director and Producer: @muihai | Location: @acehotel
Migos are also featured in #TheCadenceIssue
@Migos are bad, boujee, and holy as fuck in our soon-to-be-released #thecadenceissue #flauntinprint #migos . 1) @offsetyrn wears @roberto_cavalli top and @gucci sunglasses. 2) @yrntakeoff wears @gucci tracksuit, @palmangels shirt, @diorhomme shoes, and @alexandermcqueen scarf. 3) @quavohuncho wears @diorhomme jacket, shirt, and pants. . Photographer: @shanemccauley | Stylist: @zoecostello | Groomer: @makeupbydaniele using @sisleyparisofficial | Manicurist: @tracy_clemens using @shopncla | Set Design: @machenmachen | Art Director and Producer: @muihai | Location: @acehotel
They look dope riiight?
