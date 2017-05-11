Kimmy Cakes Taught Her: Kylie Jenner Sets Her Barely Legal Booty Out For Flaunt Magazine

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

View this post on Instagram

excited to be apart of #thecadenceissue @flauntmagazine

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Assets For Flaunt Magazine

Kylie Jenner is never shy about showing off her young stuffs for a photoshoot and that’s exactly what she’s doing for the Cadence Issue of Flaunt Magazine.

Check out more photos from the spread below:

View this post on Instagram

#thecadenceissue @flauntmagazine

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

#thecadenceissue @flauntmagazine

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

life in plastic it's fantastic 😛

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Bonus photos when you continue.

SplashNews/Instagram/FlauntMagazine

View this post on Instagram

..🦋

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

We’re pretty sure this was just Kylie being Kylie and had nothing to do with the magazine.

View this post on Instagram

Some celebrities have misgivings about their rise, but @Migos are keenly aware of their influence and aim to uphold their exalted status. They subscribe to it so fully that their new album’s title, “Culture”, is “to let everyone know who we are: we are the culture.” #flautinprint #thecadenceissue . Left to right: @yrntakeoff wears @roberto_cavalli top and pants and @gucci shoes. @quavohuncho wears @h.a top and pants available at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills and @alexandermcqueen loafers. @offsetyrn wears @h.a top, @roberto_cavalli pants, @yslboots, and @gucci belt and sunglasses. Talent’s own jewelry. . Photographer: @shanemccauley | Stylist: @zoecostello | Groomer: @makeupbydaniele using @sisleyparisofficial | Manicurist: @tracy_clemens using @shopncla | Set Design: @machenmachen | Art Director and Producer: @muihai | Location: @acehotel

A post shared by Flaunt Magazine (@flauntmagazine) on

Migos are also featured in #TheCadenceIssue

They look dope riiight?

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Attention Slores, Cakes, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.