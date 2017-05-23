Bae Of The Day: Porsha Is Glo’d Up And Flourishing After The #RHOA Finale Drama

- By Bossip Staff
Porsha Is Bae

Porsha has had a rollercoaster last few weeks. She was in the middle of the craziest season finale of #RHOA fiasco. But she’s brushing it off with no issue, if you peep her IG.

Porsha is out here still putting that bawdy out. She’s definitely getting it in despite the hoopla. Take a look of pics since the finale and right before. Yes lawd.

Dust✨ Keep Shining Queens 👑

    Perfect Storm 🔥 #Rhoa

    Peace 🌊 #Notlongago

