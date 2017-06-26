The Internet Lost Its Damn Mind When Migos Almost Mollywhopped Joe Budden And DJ Wakademiks

Migos Almost Fought Joe Budden

So Complex did a live version of their hit show Everyday Struggle after the BET Awards and things went left very fast when Migos hit the scene. DJ Akademiks tried to ask some tough questions, then started kissing up to Migos, prompting Joe to drop his mic and walk off. As a result, Migos started squaring up with Joe and…just look.

Since you've been asking what went down… See you tmrw morning: pic.twitter.com/utdnwrxSat #EverydayStruggle — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 26, 2017

Welp. That’s awkward as hell. Of course Twitter had jokes and jokes and jokes.

Enjoy and remember: don’t eff with the Migos.