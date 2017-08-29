Bae Of The Day: Thicky Fine Tabria Majors Flaunts Her 200-Pound Deliciousness For ‘Galore’

In bodacious bangers news…

Tabria Majors Poses For Galore Mag

Tabria Majors is over 200 pounds and proud of her incredible thicky-delicious baaawdy. The 5’10 thick-thighed plus size model who we’ve covered several times recently chatted with Galore Mag about the highs and lows of being a working model, body positivity, and stereotypes.

Here are a couple of our favorite excerpts:

Galore: What is one stereotype you hope to break as a plus-sized model? Tabria: One stereotype I can’t stand is that plus models don’t work out and sit around constantly stuffing their face! Nothing could be further from the truth. To say we don’t care about our health simply because we’re naturally thicker is absurd.

Galore: Models have started to speak up about having surgery/carrying “fat suits” to appear more curvy but some believe this is going against the “Body Positive” message you’ll push–What are your thoughts on this? Tabria: Body positivity started as a movement for and by thicker women to combat fat shaming and serve as a community of acceptance no matter your size. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with getting plastic surgery (I’ve had it myself for breast implants) or wearing garments to make you appear more curvy; however, the problem lies in people not being transparent about it. You’re not obligated to tell anyone about personal issues such as these, but when it’s being masked under the guise of a body positivity it becomes a problem. Girls start aspiring to these “body goals” and may go to great lengths to achieve them, not knowing that it’s unnatural. The body positive community is a very vulnerable space for people, and if you knowingly misrepresent yourself claiming to be a part of it, then it’s not the space for you.

Galore: What is your ultimate goal as a model? Tabria: My ultimate goal is to increase visibility among plus sized and black women. I’d love to continue doing this through social media and also by landing more campaigns, expanding into more runway work, and creating a lane for plus size high fashion. The immediate goal I’m focusing on now is the hopefully winning Sports Illustrated swim search *fingers crossed*

Tabria also posed for some sexy (and very greasy) photos for Galore and yes, they’re glorious. She’s now using them to promote the 200-pound plus club that she’s proud to be part of.

Who else is in the 200+ club, let's see! pic.twitter.com/LoMUyZHA4f — Tabria (@TabriaMajors) August 29, 2017

