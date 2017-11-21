Quote Of The Day: Jennifer Lawrence On Nude Leak “I Feel Like I Got Gangbanged By The Entire Planet”

Image via Splash

Jennifer Lawrence Speaks About Embarrassing Nude Photo Leak

Hollyweird was SHOOK back in 2014 when a massive cell phone hack popped off and all the best A-list assets hit the web for all to see.

One of the most outspoken people against this type of invasion of privacy was Jennifer Lawrence.

Here’s what she told the Hollywood Reporter:

“I feel like I got gangbanged by the f–king planet. There was not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”

The leak was so hard on J-Law that SHE felt like a bad person for having her intimate photos leaked.

“I think, like, a year and a half ago, somebody said something to me about how I was ‘a good role model for girls,’ and I had to go into the bathroom and sob because I felt like an imposter,” she said. “I felt like, ‘I can’t believe somebody still feels that way after what happened.’ It’s so many different things to process when you’ve been violated like that.”

The age of turning a blind eye to sexual assault, harassment and cheering on nude leaks are over.