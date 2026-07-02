Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 151

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 151

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on July 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 28

You know why we’re here!

A woman in a gray trench coat and black bra top stands in front of a pink backdrop with "Victoria's Secret" branding.
Source: Gotham/WireImage

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps dropping during a buzzy week dominated, once again, by endless Love Island USA chitter-chatter, BET’s star-studded, Druski-hosted Awards spectacle, Latto causing commotion with her post-baby bawwwdy, MGM+’s FROM sending social media into a frenzy, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return to the series after setting the beach ablaze in a photoshoot for Kevin Hart’s tequila brand, Gran Coramino.

The professional baddie, 29, was named Chief Creative Advisor of the Coramino Woman platform to help curate experiences that “celebrate style, culture, community and modern celebration,” according to a press release.

“Luxury, for me, has always been about intention,” said Harvey about her new role. “It’s about choosing quality, creating meaningful experiences, and surrounding yourself with things that feel authentic to who you are.”

“What Kevin created with Gran Coramino is more than a product; it’s a brand with purpose, standards, and a clear point of view. That’s why coming on as Chief Brand and Creative Advisor is so exciting because it’s a role where I have real creative impact. I can’t wait to help shape the next chapter of Gran Coramino in a way that speaks directly to women who appreciate elevated experiences and aren’t afraid to define success on their own terms. My goal is to create something that feels aspirational, effortless, and genuinely reflective of the lifestyle we’re building around the brand.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features birthday baddie Chloe Bailey slaying, along with Kayla Nicole and Rihanna giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Megan Thee Stallion, Yung Miami, Jayda Cheaves, Kelly Rowland, Olandria, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO
NEXT SLIDE
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728

Related Tags

Bernice Burgos Caresha celebrity thirst trap celebrity thirst traps Chloe Bailey hottest celebrity thirst traps Hottest Thirst Traps Jordyn Woods Kayla Nicole Kelly Rowland Kysre Gondrezick Latto Lori Harvey Love Island Love Island USA megan thee stallion Olandria Rihanna rubi rose summer thirst traps thirst trap thirst traps Yung Miami

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One

Rich Paul Says LeBron James Is Considering Several Teams

Hip-Hop Wired
A person with braided hair wearing a yellow jacket looking directly at the camera.

Doctors Told Her Not To Leave The Hospital. Days Later, Her 4-Year-Old Son Was Dead. Now His Mother Faces Manslaughter Charges.

MadameNoire
African woman, natural hair and spray in studio for texture, haircare and cosmetics. Red lipstick, beauty and afro girl on gray background with shine, moisture mist and healthy growth product

8 OG Hair Products The Natural Hair Community Is Going Back To

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Juneteenth BBQ

The Ultimate Black Cookout Playlist For July 4th Weekend

Global Grind
Latest Stories
BET Awards 2026 - Show
28 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Our Kinda Carryin’ On! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 BET Awards

Comments
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Lizzo Reflects On ‘Soul Crushing’ Album Sales & Urges Fans To Keep The Khia Asylum Claims For One-Hit Wonders: ‘No Shade!’

Comments
Two headshot images side-by-side: a man in a gray suit and a man with a beard speaking into a microphone.
2 Items
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Top 5: Chris Rock Dubs Druski The ‘Best Host Ever’ After His Hosting Gig At The BET Awards—’You Offically Retired Me’

Comments
OWN's Love & Marriage: Huntsville Event with Carlos King
Arrests  |  lexdirects

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Marsau Scott Speaks Out After Arrest For Assault & Harassment

Comments
Four glamorously dressed Black women in colorful outfits, including a yellow dress, a bronze sequined gown, a red bandeau top and skirt, and a green wrap.
6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Danielle Canada

Gorgeous Girls: Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2026 BET Awards?

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close