BlackGirlMagic: These Beautiful Black Models Blessed The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

All The Black Models From The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is getting more diverse and people are taking notice. This year during the taped show at Shanghai, China’s Mercedes Benz Arena the brand introduced 17 new models to the catwalk, and SIX of them were black.

The new melanin magic makers are Alécia Morais…

Amilna Estevão…

Aiden Curtiss (L)…

Samile Bermannelli…

and Grace Bol.

The sixth black model, Mayowa Nicholas, actually missed the fashion show due to problems with her Chinese visa but she was photographed attending her fittings for the big show.

Veteran Victoria’s Secret models like Jasmine Tookes and Leomie Anderson also walked the runway.

Beautiful.

The VS Fashion show airs November 28 at 10pm ET on CBS.

