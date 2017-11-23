#BlackGirlMagic: These Beautiful Black Models Blessed The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Herieth Paul, Grace Bol
Picture by: Astrida / Splash News

#BlackGirlMagic…

All The Black Models From The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is getting more diverse and people are taking notice. This year during the taped show at Shanghai, China’s Mercedes Benz Arena the brand introduced 17 new models to the catwalk, and SIX of them were black.

The new melanin magic makers are Alécia Morais…

SartorialPhoto / Splash News

Amilna Estevão…

Splash News and Pictures

Aiden Curtiss (L)…

Astrida / Splash News

Samile Bermannelli…

Astrida / Splash News

and Grace Bol.

Astrida / Splash News

The sixth black model, Mayowa Nicholas, actually missed the fashion show due to problems with her Chinese visa but she was photographed attending her fittings for the big show.

J. Webber / Splash News

Veteran Victoria’s Secret models like Jasmine Tookes and Leomie Anderson also walked the runway.

Astrida/Splash News

Astrida / Splash News

Beautiful.

The VS Fashion show airs November 28 at 10pm ET on CBS.

More of the melaniny models stealing the show at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on the flip.

Lameka Fox
Picture by: Astrida / Splash News

Zuri Tibby
Picture by: SartorialPhoto / Splash News

SartorialPhoto / Splash News

Cindy Bruna
Picture by: Astrida / Splash News

Lais Ribeiro
Picture by: Astrida / Splash News

Astrida / Splash News

    Continue Slideshow

    Astrida / Splash News

    SartorialPhoto / Splash News

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: A "Lil Positivity", Bangers, Black Girl Magic

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.