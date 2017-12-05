Rita Ora Is Getting Dragged Through The Octagon For This MESSY Pic With Booed Up Conor McGregor

Messy Rita Ora Dragged

Rita Ora knows how to be messy. Remember when she posted the Lemon indicating that she was Jay’s mistress? Right. Now she’s posting up pics with Conor McGregor and calling it ‘date night’ like so:

One problem: Conor had a fiance who just had their baby. Who held him down when he was broke. Who probably doesn’t like this too much. To her credit, Rita tried to backtrack with this tweet

But it was too late. Her messiness is getting her dragged. Again. Take a look…