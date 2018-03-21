“Queer Eye’s” Karamo Brown Gives RHOA’s Claudia Jordan & Veteran Video Vixen Melyssa Ford Advice On Men Troubles On “The Raw Word” [VIDEO]

“The Raw Word” Airs Weekdays; Check Your Local Listings

Reality show vets Claudia Jordan and Melyssa Ford get some straight talk on relationships on tomorrow’s episode of “The Raw Word.”

The two ladies appear in a segment called “Claudia’s Couch,” where “Queer Eye’s” Karamo Brown talks to them about keeping their standards high and staying away from the game players.

Check out the clip above.