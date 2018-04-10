Ho Sit Down: Racist Pendeja Sabrina Claudio Apologizes For N-Word Usage And Hispanic Hate Tweets

Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty

Singer Sabrina Claudio Blasted For Racist Tweets

Yeah, nah.

Yesterday Twitter was abuzz with backlash toward singer Sabrina Claudio when it was revealed that she used to fill her social media feeds with racist language toward Black and hispanic people.

Sabrina used to run a shady Twitter troll account @OhDamnYouUgly where she would cowardly clap back at people using a plethora of slurs like “ni**a” and “sweaty chonga”.

Sabrina Claudio is the racist one, not Sabrina Carpenter. And she said THIS pic.twitter.com/HLPeeEFbPH — Matt: Tao & Monster Woo Supremacist (@mattswaggster) April 9, 2018

The half-Cuban, half-Puerto Rican songstress tried to apologize after Twitter chewed her azz up.

