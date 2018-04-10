Ho Sit Down: Racist Pendeja Sabrina Claudio Apologizes For N-Word Usage And Hispanic Hate Tweets
Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty
Yesterday Twitter was abuzz with backlash toward singer Sabrina Claudio when it was revealed that she used to fill her social media feeds with racist language toward Black and hispanic people.
Sabrina used to run a shady Twitter troll account @OhDamnYouUgly where she would cowardly clap back at people using a plethora of slurs like “ni**a” and “sweaty chonga”.
The half-Cuban, half-Puerto Rican songstress tried to apologize after Twitter chewed her azz up.
