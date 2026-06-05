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Sun-Kissed Stunners Who Elevated The Vibes At Roots Picnic

The Perfect Verses Over A Tight Beat! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Sun-Kissed Stunners & Pretty Jawns Who Elevated The Vibes At Roots Picnic 2026

Press play on your favorite playlist and enjoy our gallery of stunners who shined at this year's Roots Picnic

Published on June 5, 2026
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Roots Picnic 2026 baddies
Source: IG: @taniashakaira

Roots Picnic 2026 was a feel-good celebration of culture, community, and creatives which brought together seas of beautiful people for an epic 2-day spectacle at the historic Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park for the first time ever.

With over 80,000 attendees across Saturday and Sunday and over 20 performances across multiple stages, the easy, breezy festival dominated the pop culture consciousness as the biggest installment in the famed festival’s 19-year history.

In what will remembered as an iconic music festival moment, JAŸ-Z reunited with the Roots for a larger-than-life performance where he commemorated the 30th Anniversary of his classic debut Reasonable Doubt while reminding everyone why he is, indeed, the GOAT.

Over two legendary hours, Hov masterfully weaved timeless hits into a dazzling set featuring several special guests, including Bilal, Meek Mill, and Jazmine Sullivan, along with a crowd-rocking State Property reunion featuring Freeway, Memphis Bleek, Beanie Sigel, Peedi Crakk, and Young Gunz.

Leading up to the moment were a series of exclusive events headlined by a special edition of D’USSÉ Fridays (in partnership with McDonald’s) which served as the perfect tone-setter for Roots Picnic Weekend.

D'USSE x McDonald's Roots Picnic event
Source: Syiel Custodio

The invite-only affair attracted an impressive array of tastemakers, trendsetters, and movemakers across entertainment, including Fabolous, Lenny S, Deon Cole, Allen Iverson, Bryan-Michael Cox, Brandon Blackwood, Jermaine Dupri, Adam Blackstone, and many more.

D'USSE x McDonald's Roots Picnic event
Source: Syiel Custodio
D'USSE x McDonald's Roots Picnic event
Source: Syiel Custodio
D'USSE x McDonald's Roots Picnic event
Source: Syiel Custodio

Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed McDonald’s signature menu items in the authentically curated space that celebrated Black creativity, entrepreneurship, music, and culture.

What was your favorite moment of Hov’s performance? Will be you be attending at Yankee Stadium in July? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of pretty jawns, swoony it-girles, and Bonita Applebums on the flip.

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D'Usse Erykah Badu Jay-Z Kehlani Mariah The Scientist McDonald's Newsletter Questlove Roots Picnic The Roots

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