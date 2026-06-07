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Everything We Know About The ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Series ’The Drop’

The highly anticipated sidequel is expected to premiere later on this year on FX and Hule and follows two fan favorites from the original series.

Published on June 7, 2026
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  • The series follows Wanda and Leon as they navigate the emerging West Coast rap scene.
BET Awards 2025 Media House - Day 1
Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

FX is officially heading back into the world of Snowfall, but this time the story moves from the crack-era streets of the 1980s to the rise of West Coast rap in the 1990s. The long-discussed spinoff now has a title: The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, and it is expected to premiere later in 2026 on FX and Hulu, with international availability through Disney+. That alone is enough to get fans locked back in, because Snowfall didn’t just end as another crime drama — it left behind a whole universe of pain, ambition, survival, and unanswered questions.

The new series will follow two familiar faces: Wanda and Leon, played again by Gail Bean and Isaiah John. That matters because, out of everybody who made it out of the original series with some kind of future, Wanda and Leon felt like two of the most emotionally earned survivors. Wanda’s journey through addiction, recovery, relapse, and redemption was one of the more grounded arcs in Snowfall, while Leon went from Franklin Saint’s loyal soldier to someone seeking a deeper purpose beyond the game. Their relationship became one of the few remaining sources of hope by the end.

According to the official logline, The Drop is set in ’90s Los Angeles and follows Wanda and Leon as they try to help push West Coast rap into the mainstream while gang wars erupt and record labels move in to exploit Hip-Hop culture for profit. That setup makes a lot of sense for the Snowfall universe. The original series showed how the crack epidemic reshaped South Central, destroyed families, created empires, and left scars that couldn’t just disappear once the money slowed down. Now, the spinoff looks like it will explore what came next — a city still carrying that trauma while a new cultural movement starts becoming big business.

The cast is also expanding beyond the returning Snowfall favorites. Alongside Bean and John, the series will star Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, and Simmie “Buddy” Sims III, with Mykelti Williamson, Nicki Micheaux, Brandon Mychal Smith, Isidora Goreshter, Eric Balfour, Richard Portnow, Zaire Adams, Demetrius Grosse, and returning Snowfall actor Quincy Chad involved. FX ordered the spinoff to series after it had been in development since 2023 and received a pilot order in 2025, so this isn’t just rumor mill talk anymore — it’s really happening!

Behind the scenes, Malcolm Spellman is helping lead the project as executive producer, with Snowfall producers Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, and Paul Garnes also attached. That connection to the original creative team is important because fans will be watching closely to see whether The Drop can maintain the grit, tension, and layered storytelling that made Snowfall hit so hard. The John Singleton-created original ran for six seasons and became one of FX’s most talked-about dramas because it didn’t just glamorize the streets — it showed the cost of every move.

What makes The Drop especially interesting is that it has a chance to connect two eras that shaped Los Angeles in completely different but overlapping ways. Snowfall was about drugs, power, the CIA, the streets, and how entire communities were left to deal with the fallout. The Drop appears to be about Hip-Hop becoming the next battlefield — where artists, gangs, labels, money men, and survivors collide as they try to decide who profits from the culture. That gives the series room to touch on the rise of gangsta rap, the music industry’s hunger for street authenticity, and how Black pain often gets repackaged once there’s money to be made.

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Red Carpet
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

There still isn’t an exact premiere date yet, and FX has not revealed every character detail or how directly the new show will reference Franklin Saint’s ending. But the foundation is strong: two beloved characters, a new decade, a music scene ready to explode, and a city still dealing with everything Snowfall left behind. For fans who wanted more from that world, The Drop: A Snowfall Saga sounds like it won’t just be a spinoff for the sake of nostalgia. It sounds like a chance to show what happens after the storm — when the streets change, the music gets louder, and everybody is still trying to survive the damage.

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Everything We Know About The ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Series ’The Drop’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

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