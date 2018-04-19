Playground Pals: Blac Chyna’s Thumb Sucking Ex-Boyfriend Seen Rubbing His Ringworm On Cashmeoutside Girl

Blac Chyna’s Ex Spotted Hugging On Danielle Bregoli

It looks like 18-year-old rapper Almighty Jay is back to playing with girls his own age, after ending things with Blac Chyna. The youngin’ was spotted hanging and holding on to Danielle Bregoli aka “Cash Me Outside” girl in a new clip. She’s 15 years old. Danielle referred to Jay as her “bestfriend”…

These youngin’s sure do make new friends quickly, don’t they? As for Chyna, she’s been keeping busy.Last night she made an appearance on VH1’s Hip Hop Squares with Jeremy Meeks. Were you watching?

Mama’s got two babies to feed. Stay focused Chyna, no teenager with ringworm shall ever distract you.