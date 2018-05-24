Coupled Up: Maino And His Snickers THICK Girlfriend Maggie Carrie Celebrate Her B-day With A Slow Dance

Maino And Maggie Carrie Slow Dance

Rapper Maino and his beautiful girlfriend Maggie Carrie are displaying how beautiful their romance is all over social media, and it’s so SWEET. For Maggie Carrie’s birthday, the couple partied it up in NYC but didn’t forget to slow dance and slow peck eachother. Maggie shared the clip of their intimate exchange to instagram.

How cute is this moment!?

Earlier that day, Maino helped surprise Maggie with a party featuring her friends. Another especially cute moment.

So who is Maggie Carrie? Remember she had planned to sue the NYPD after taking a stray bullet at a concert and feeling harassed? She owns her own hair business and seems to really tight with Yandy and JuJu as well as Bernice Burgos. OH, and did we mention her bawdy is banging??? More of Maggie and Maino after the flip.