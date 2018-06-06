Puny Neck Rapper PNB Rock Threatens Chief Keef’s Goons With Big Guns [Video]

All of this beef is over Tekashi69…

Earlier, Chief Keef’s man Fat4Glo promised to hurt anyone affiliated with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Both Ace Boogie and PnB Rock were mentioned in the video. Now, PnB Rock and his gunners replied with their own video. They’re flashing some big assault rifles here. PnB Rock let Fat4Glo and the rest of Chicago that he was from Philly and playing with him they will get killed.