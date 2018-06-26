Welp! Royce Reed Claims She Has Receipts About Evelyn Sexing Shaunie’s Ex — Evelyn Responds To Tami With THESE Photos
Royce Reed Jumps In To Defend Tami And Evelyn Fires Back About Domestic Abuse Claims
This whole Basketball Wives drama is unfolding off screen and now ANOTHER person is claiming to have known about the explosive secret Evelyn was allegedly keeping from Shaunie. Royce Reed took to twitter to CLEAR Tami’s name in this mess. She says she also knew of Ev’s supposed sneaky fornication with one of Shaunie’s exes.
I don’t like reading comments based on edits! Tami Roman is still my girl and she’s no liar! Ain’t sh!t changed! I got the messages too. Gnite.
This, if true, gets Tami out of the hot seat for being “a hater”. It sounds like Jenn may have told that “secret” to a bunch of people, not just Tami. But Evelyn is still FURIOUS at Tami. Not just for bringing up the alleged secret BUT for the comments she made about her rocky, abusive past with ex-husband Chad Johnson.
Hit the flip to see what Evelyn has to say to Tami now that she’s framed her as “also abusive” and a hussy.
Earlier we showed you the clip of Tami calling out Evelyn for “fighting” Chad. She said:
“You know you was fighting that man all along,” said Tami accusing Evelyn of playing a part in the violence.
Well this is what Evelyn had to say, while rehashing old pictures of her head butt injuries.
The victim blaming culture discourages DV victims from coming forward. The fear of being judged and shamed is enough to make anyone stay quiet and suffer in silence—so coming out is a HUGE deal! Shaming directed at the survivor is just WRONG on so many levels. The mindset of anyone who would think that the one being abused did something to incite the situation unsettles me! When someone builds up enough courage to speak their truth—they should be believed and supported. And for those that choose to victim blame—pause and think about the inner turmoil and emotional conflict you can potentially cause for the survivor. For me, as a DV survivor, I chose to use my experience to personally evolve and I’ve learned that there is light at the end of the darkest tunnel. I know that all DV situations are different. In my case, it was the love and support our families and a willingness and concerted effort by both of us to heal; my ex and I coexist, harbor no ill will and have moved forward… #StopVictimBlaming #DVisReal #ThinkBeforeYouAct #LozadaCares #LivingInMyTruth 💜💜💜💜💜💜
#StopVictimBlaming #DVisReal
Yikes! Earlier Evelyn denied claims she slept with anyone close to Shaunie in a tweet. This is getting kind of crazy. Who do YOU think is at fault here?
Hit the flip to see Tami double-down on Royce’s claim of integrity.
In a world full of snakes, it’s good to know we have EAGLES! Happy birthday @roycereed Dis my mf’in lil sister right here! A real one who never switched up, never played both sides, always put me in my place & never backed down from what’s right or the truth. I wish you ALL your dreams, desires and MORE 💋💋💛💛💛
How do YOU think these ladies will resolve all of this?