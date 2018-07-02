Drake’s Sunken Scorpion, Hidden Papi Lyrics Inspired These HILARIOUS (And Petty) “I Wasn’t Hiding” Tweets
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Remixes Drake’s “I Wasn’t Hiding” Lyrics
Drake addressed “hiding” baby Adonis from the world on Scorpion and blew up the internet last week. Now, the line he used to address rumors he was being a shady pop is taking on a life of its own!
Drake raps “I wasn’t hiding my kid for the world, I was hiding the world from my kid” on the album, and now the tweets are running with it…
See more HILARIOUS “I wasn’t hiding” tweets after the flip.
