Drake’s Sunken Scorpion, Hidden Papi Lyrics Inspired These HILARIOUS (And Petty) “I Wasn’t Hiding” Tweets

Twitter Remixes Drake’s “I Wasn’t Hiding” Lyrics

Drake addressed “hiding” baby Adonis from the world on Scorpion and blew up the internet last week. Now, the line he used to address rumors he was being a shady pop is taking on a life of its own!

Drake raps “I wasn’t hiding my kid for the world, I was hiding the world from my kid” on the album, and now the tweets are running with it…

I wasn't hiding my nigga from the TL, I was hiding the TL from my nigga. — Tina (@introvertsaiyan) June 29, 2018

“I wasn’t hiding my child from the world, I was hiding my child from Rasheeda” pic.twitter.com/8VNdWjMBXB — Real ThickThighs of Atlanta (@AyanaTheDIVA) July 1, 2018

See more HILARIOUS “I wasn’t hiding” tweets after the flip.