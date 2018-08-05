This Is America: Louisiana Cops Savagely Strangle A Black Man To Death After He Asks To See Arrest Warrant [Video]

Louisiana Cops Strangle Man To Death After He Asks To See His Arrest Warrant

Armando Frank, 44, refused to get off his tractor when stopped by Alexandria police. and demanded to see an arrest warrant. The officers on the scene became angry and aggressive, then they attacked and killed him when he resisted.

A video recording of the incident shows officers growing frustrated with Frank after he refuses to step down from his tractor and speak to them. A neutral third part investigator says the law officers escalated the exchange by placing Frank in a choke hold and attempting to yank him off the tractor. A forensic pathologist hired by the parish reported that manual strangulation was the primary cause of Frank’s death.

In March, an Avoyelles Parish grand jury chose not to indict three law enforcement officers involved in the incident for negligent homicide. Those officers are Deputy Alex Daniel and Deputy Brandon Spillman with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Kenneth Parnell with the Marksville Police Department. It took the grand jury four hours to reach that decision.