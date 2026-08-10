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Megan Thee Stallion Announces She's Back In Post Teasing 'Act III'

Almost Tina Snow Time?? Megan Thee Stallion Announces She’s ‘Back’ In Icy New Post Teasing ‘Act III’

Published on August 10, 2026
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  • Megan Thee Stallion is preparing to release her next major project, 'Act III'.
  • She has been focused on collaborations and expanding her acting career.
  • Megan's personal life has seen changes, including a high-profile breakup with NBA star Klay Thompson.

Looks like a new Megan Thee Stallion era is officially on the way, hotties!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards Green Room Presented By Cunard
Source: Valerie Terranova / Getty

On Monday, Aug. 10, the three-time Grammy winner gave fans another major hint about her long-awaited Act III project, meaning it could be closer than ever. In a new batch of photos posted to Instagram and X, Megan had two messages written across her back—very appropraietly for the occassion.

The first message on the Houston hottie’s toned back is “Act III,” with a following image revealing another message: “I’M BACK.”

The posts also included a stylized image teasing the title of the upcoming project, sending her fans into speculation mode about when they can actually expect the next chapter of her music.

Megan’s last major project, Act II, arrived in October 2024 as a deluxe edition of her Megan album. The project included “Neva Play,” her collaboration with BTS’ RM, which reached No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Since then, Megan has kept fans fed with a handful of new songs, including “Whenever” and “Lover Girl.” It’s still unclear whether either track will ultimately appear on Act III.

As for the release date, Megan has already told fans to expect the project sometime in 2026. During a January interview with People, she said she was finishing up Act III and that the music would be arriving this year, while asking fans to give her a little more time.

“I’m definitely in the studio. I’m kind of hiding from everybody right now because I really just want to work,” she said at the time. “The Hotties just need to give me a little time. I’ll be in the gym and the studio—the gym and the studio.”

And Megan hasn’t exactly been sitting around waiting for the album to drop. So far this year, she’s focused heavily on collaborations, appearing on Juvenile’s “B.B.B.” and the remix of BossMan Dlow’s “Motion Party.”

She’s also continued expanding her acting résumé. Megan appeared in Chandler Levack’s Roommates and landed a role in the NBC comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Earlier this year, she made her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. 

The Act III rollout also comes after a very different chapter in Megan’s personal life.

Megan and NBA star Klay Thompson went public with their relationship in 2025 after dating rumors began circulating that summer. The two made their red-carpet debut at Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York in July 2025, and the relationship quickly became a regular part of their public lives. 

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Sadly, the pair broke up on April 25, 2026, after less than a year of dating. Megan publicly accused Klay of infidelity and poor treatment on her Instagram stories before confirming the split to multiple outlets. Hotties are hoping to hear some bars about their breakup on her new album, whenever it ends up coming.

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