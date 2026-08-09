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Michael B. Jordan & Raye's Sparks Romance Rumors

‘Where Is My Husband?’ Michael B. Jordan & British Singer Raye’s Rollercoaster Ride Sparks Romance Rumors, Collective Swooning Ensues

Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan sparked romance rumors when he was spotted at Six Flags with UK singer Raye

Published on August 9, 2026
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A smiling man in a dark suit and a woman in a red sequined dress on a stage.
Source: Yui Mok/ Justin Goff Photos

Michael B. Jordan and singer Raye recently sparked romance rumors as the pair were spotted at Six Flags getting onto a rollercoaster together.

The talented duo were spotted having a grand ole time as they took in the rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles. Onlookers posted photos and videos of the pair who seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. They were seen being strapped in to multiple rides with one photo showing the singer looking smitten at the actor as he hopped in.

In a video posted to TikTok, the two were seen chatting it up as they prepared to take off. Of course, the girlies are trying their best to embrace the loss of their community boyfriend; however, no one should hold their breath on any confirmation of a relationship from Jordan. Though having a public relationship with influencer Lori Harvey back in 2020, he’s been pretty private since their split in June 2022.

For Raye, whose hit “Where Is My Husband?” has had the girls singing along all year, it’s been pretty quiet on the creek as she’s had unconfirmed connections to Drake and Lewis Hamilton but has not been publicly dating anyone in the spotlight. Still, the internet is liking the possible romance between the Oscar winner and the British songbird with social media users already approving of the pairing.

“Raye and Michael suits each other, would love to hear how their relationship goes,” one user commented.

“She found her husband!!!! Im happy for her,” said another.

Despite the rumors, Jordan continues to be one of the more sought after (eligible?) bachelors in Hollywood and with his recent win for Best Actor at the Academy Awards, his stock has only risen. Raye is also steadily making her mark in the industry with crossover success as both an artist and a songwriter. Her second album This Music May Contain Hope surpassed a billion streams and she made her BET Awards debut in June, paying tribute to the late soul singer D’Angelo.

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‘Where Is My Husband?’ Michael B. Jordan & British Singer Raye’s Rollercoaster Ride Sparks Romance Rumors, Collective Swooning Ensues

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