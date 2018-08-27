Retro Thirst Alert! Danielle “Topanga” Fishel Is STILL Baaae 25 Years Later
Danielle “Topanga” Fishel Is STILL Baaaae
In honor of the 25th Anniversary of classic TGIF on ABC show “Boy Meets World,” we’re celebrating ’90s crush Goddess Danielle “Topanga” Fishel (37) who’s STILL baaae and glowing in cast reunion pics decades after her reign as head sitcom babe in charge.
Wanna be twinsies who wear the same clothes AND support the National Women's History Museum? Then click the link in my bio to purchase this (super soft and cozy) t-shirt. Your money will not only help build The National Women's History Museum on the National Mall in Washington DC, but will also support the continued work the Museum does to incorporate women into the classroom curriculum, create teacher resources, and educate people about the vast contributions of women to our nation’s history. Link to purchase in bio! #ForwardMarch #historymaker #womenshistory
Hit the flip for a very necessary 25th Anniversary Celebration of 90’s sitcom Goddess Topanga.
Voila!! Just like that, nearly three hours later, a natural look. 😬 1. Wash hair 2. Smother wet hair in @devacurl gel 3. Diffuse hair for approximately the rest of your life 4. Wash face with @skinceuticals foaming facial cleanser 5. Put on hydroquinone from @joliebeautespa to fade dark spots 6. Follow with @skinceuticals discoloration defense 7. Follow with @skinceuticals H.A. Intensifier 8. Follow with @skinceuticals physical fusion UV defense sunscreen 9. Start makeup! 10. Apply @bareminerals complexion rescue 11. Hide dark circles with @itcosmetics bye bye concealer 12. Fill in eyebrows with @thrivecausemetics infinity waterproof eyebrow liner 13. Dust face with @glossier Wowder 14. Add color to the cheeks you just muted with @maccosmetics blush in Springsheen 15. Highlight your eyelids and cheeks with @beccacosmetics shimmering skin perfector in opal 16. Coat eyelashes in @itcosmetics superhero in super black 17. Oh, did you stop diffusing your hair to do your makeup? Bad idea. Diffuse some more. 18. Try on 4 outfits 19. Decide on one 20. Pin back that part of your hair that has a mind of its own 21. Apply @makeupgeekcosmetics lip tint in waltz 22. Add layer of @vaselinebrand on top 23. Change outfit and reluctantly settle on something you'll hate when you catch your reflection later 24. Have an effortlessly beautiful day!! 🙄😫🤯
A few days ago I was indistinguishable from Cousin Itt (swipe for a before shot) so I called my hair guru. She expertly cut and colored my hair and now I can see out of my eyeballs, I feel more confident, and when I touch a stranger I instantly envision how they're gonna die. If YOU want super human powers, follow @_hairbylaurie.
