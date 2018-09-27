TheCoolKids David Alan Grier Talks Playing A ‘Rusty, Dusty’ Man On His New Fox Comedy

David Alan Grier Talks Fox’s “The Cool Kids”

David Alan Grier is making everyone laugh, per the usual, this time on Fox.

The comedian/”In Living Color” legend recently chatted with Bossip at Roxbury Park after some Beverly Hills lawn club bowling, dinner and bingo for his new show “The Cool Kids.”

David plays a “rusty, dusty” man named Hank who leads a crew of rambunctious retirement community living geezers who can’t help but get into wild adventures. Hank is joined by his buddies Sid, Charlie, and the very sassy Margaret, who bullies herself into the group and shows the boys she’s a boss.

According to David, Hank is “very petty, very petty” and super hilarious.

Not only that, “The Cool Kids” differs greatly from his previous role on “The Carmichael Show” because of the humor, and because this time around he’s the only black person on the cast.

The Carmichaels was so political and so cultural and that was really fun to do. This is not that, I’m the only black cool kid up in there, I’m an island, I’m holding down the whole race!” said Grier.

The Cool Kids premieres tomorrow, Friday, Sept, 28 at 8:30 p.m.

Will YOU be watching???

See more of the “Cool Kids” on the flip.